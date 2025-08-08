Ballarpur Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 23.27 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 82.42% to Rs 1.83 crore

Net Loss of Ballarpur Industries reported to Rs 23.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 11.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 82.42% to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.8310.41-385.7917.48-20.83-9.16-23.27-11.91-23.27-11.91

