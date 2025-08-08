Vibrant Global Capital consolidated net profit declines 61.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 43.90% to Rs 41.53 crore

Net profit of Vibrant Global Capital declined 61.47% to Rs 5.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 43.90% to Rs 41.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 74.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.41.5374.0319.5024.337.7216.857.0916.275.3413.86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News