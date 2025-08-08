Roadstar Infra Investment Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 119.70 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 66.50% to Rs 303.18 crore

Net loss of Roadstar Infra Investment Trust reported to Rs 119.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 16.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 66.50% to Rs 303.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 182.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.303.18182.0916.9271.67-35.5775.88-115.3716.73-119.7016.94

