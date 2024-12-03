Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd soars 2.52%

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd is quoting at Rs 606.75, up 2.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.5% in last one year as compared to a 18.09% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.08% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 606.75, up 2.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 24428.3. The Sensex is at 80776.82, up 0.66%. Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd has dropped around 0.43% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 57917, down 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 37.46 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

