Reliance Industries Ltd soars 1.13%, Gains for third straight session

Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1323.95, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 9.41% in last one year as compared to a 18.09% gain in NIFTY and a 25.14% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The stock is quoting at Rs 1323.95, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 24428.3. The Sensex is at 80776.82, up 0.66%. Reliance Industries Ltd has added around 1.67% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37594.4, up 0.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 95.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 152 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1328.6, up 0.88% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 48.48 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

