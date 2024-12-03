TVS Motor Company Ltd gains for third consecutive session

TVS Motor Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 2539.05, up 1.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 33.36% in last one year as compared to a 18.09% spurt in NIFTY and a 34.09% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

TVS Motor Company Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2539.05, up 1.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 24428.3. The Sensex is at 80776.82, up 0.66%. TVS Motor Company Ltd has risen around 5.26% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which TVS Motor Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23599.6, up 0.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.99 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2548.95, up 1.85% on the day. TVS Motor Company Ltd is up 33.36% in last one year as compared to a 18.09% spurt in NIFTY and a 34.09% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 51.07 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

