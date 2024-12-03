Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd spurts 2.12%

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 263, up 2.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.17% in last one year as compared to a 18.09% spurt in NIFTY and a 25.14% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 263, up 2.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 24428.3. The Sensex is at 80776.82, up 0.66%. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has dropped around 0.87% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37594.4, up 0.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 109.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 142.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 264.25, up 2.2% on the day. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is up 30.17% in last one year as compared to a 18.09% spurt in NIFTY and a 25.14% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 7.97 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

