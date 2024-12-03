Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd spurts 2.12%

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd spurts 2.12%

Image
Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 263, up 2.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.17% in last one year as compared to a 18.09% spurt in NIFTY and a 25.14% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 263, up 2.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 24428.3. The Sensex is at 80776.82, up 0.66%. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has dropped around 0.87% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37594.4, up 0.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 109.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 142.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 264.25, up 2.2% on the day. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is up 30.17% in last one year as compared to a 18.09% spurt in NIFTY and a 25.14% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 7.97 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Best Same Day Payday Loans Online: No Credit Check Guaranteed Approval 2025

Speculation over RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das' extension heats up after GDP miss

No relief for priest Chinmoy Das, B'desh court to resume hearing on Jan 2

Sambhal violence was pre-planned, aimed to disturb harmony: Akhilesh Yadav

PhonePe's Share.Market introduces Sheets to Discount Broking for simplifying the trading experience

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story