HDFC Bank Ltd spurts 1.12%

HDFC Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1824.85, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 24428.3. The Sensex is at 80776.82, up 0.66%. HDFC Bank Ltd has risen around 6.46% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 52109, up 1.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 141.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 254.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 20.93 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

