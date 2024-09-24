Balu Forge Industries acquires 7 Axis CNC machines

The new acquisition will enhance the capability of the company to offer more precision engineered components & further increase the product portfolio in these key industries.
This new acquisition consists of 7 Axis CNC machines from a prominent German manufacturer. These possess the capability to machine parts up to 3 Meters in length.
The introduction of this technology will aid in machining complex geometries, improve precision, increase flexibility, lead to better material utilization & aid in the ability to machine complex products in one setup.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News