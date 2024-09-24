Balu Forge Industries acquires 7 Axis CNC machines

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Image
Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Balu Forge Industries has acquired 7 Axis CNC machines. The major focus area for this acquisition is move into a more elite category of machining companies that are capable of offering both advanced & critical machining solutions specific to industries like Railways, Defence, Aerospace & other critical precision industries globally.

The new acquisition will enhance the capability of the company to offer more precision engineered components & further increase the product portfolio in these key industries.

This new acquisition consists of 7 Axis CNC machines from a prominent German manufacturer. These possess the capability to machine parts up to 3 Meters in length.

The introduction of this technology will aid in machining complex geometries, improve precision, increase flexibility, lead to better material utilization & aid in the ability to machine complex products in one setup.

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 3:58 PM IST

