Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / R Systems appoints Chief Technology Officer - Cloud, Cyber Security Services

R Systems appoints Chief Technology Officer - Cloud, Cyber Security Services

Image
Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
R Systems International has appointed Srikara Rao as Chief Technology Officer - Cloud, Cyber Security Services.

With an extensive career spanning over three decades, Srikara brings with him a wealth of experience in cloud transformation, cyber defense strategies, and emerging technologies. He has built solutions across industries, including BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Hightech. Prior to joining R Systems, Srikara held the position of Senior Vice President and Practice Head for Cloud, Infrastructure and Cyber Security Services at Xoriant. His experience also includes holding leadership roles at Capgemini, Infosys Technologies, HTC, Microland and ABB.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Market Close Highlights, Sept 24: Markets shed gains after record, Nifty at 25,950, Sensex at 84,900

Organised apparel retailers to clock 8-20% revenue growth in FY25: Report

IEX tanks 12% on reports of govt's plan to implement market coupling

Fortifying fundamentals key to navigating global uncertainties: RBI Guv

Tata AIA launches NIFTY Alpha 50 Index Fund with ULIP: Should you invest

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story