Goa Carbon jumps on resuming operations at Paradeep unit

Goa Carbon gained 2.03% to Rs 815.55 after the petrochemical company informed that it has resumed operations at its Paradeep unit in Udayabata, Jagatsinghpur, Odisha.

On August 28, 2024, the company had temporarily shut down the Paradeep unit for modification works aimed at enhancing production efficiency of the plant's production.

Goa Carbon is engaged in the manufacture and sale of Calcined Petroleum Coke.

The firm's standalone net profit fell 76.3% to Rs 2.98 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 12.59 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Net sales slipped 66.6% YoY to Rs 127.61 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.