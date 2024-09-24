Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Goa Carbon jumps on resuming operations at Paradeep unit

Goa Carbon jumps on resuming operations at Paradeep unit

Image
Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Goa Carbon gained 2.03% to Rs 815.55 after the petrochemical company informed that it has resumed operations at its Paradeep unit in Udayabata, Jagatsinghpur, Odisha.

On August 28, 2024, the company had temporarily shut down the Paradeep unit for modification works aimed at enhancing production efficiency of the plant's production.

Goa Carbon is engaged in the manufacture and sale of Calcined Petroleum Coke.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The firm's standalone net profit fell 76.3% to Rs 2.98 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 12.59 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Net sales slipped 66.6% YoY to Rs 127.61 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Market Close Highlights, Sept 24: Markets shed gains after record, Nifty at 25,950, Sensex at 84,900

Organised apparel retailers to clock 8-20% revenue growth in FY25: Report

IEX tanks 12% on reports of govt's plan to implement market coupling

Fortifying fundamentals key to navigating global uncertainties: RBI Guv

Tata AIA launches NIFTY Alpha 50 Index Fund with ULIP: Should you invest

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 3:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story