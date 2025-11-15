Balu Forge Industries consolidated net profit rises 35.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.38% to Rs 299.51 crore

Net profit of Balu Forge Industries rose 35.50% to Rs 65.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 48.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 34.38% to Rs 299.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 222.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.299.51222.8827.6529.2782.0764.6379.9263.8065.0448.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News