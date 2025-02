Bambino Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 7.44% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.59% to Rs 85.75 crore

Net profit of Bambino Agro Industries declined 7.44% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 13.59% to Rs 85.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 75.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.85.7575.495.497.192.933.041.581.731.121.21

