BAMPSL Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.33 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 74.51% to Rs 0.52 crore

Net profit of BAMPSL Securities remain constant at Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 74.51% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.30% to Rs 0.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 178.86% to Rs 8.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.522.04 -75 8.312.98 179 OPM %-5.7720.59 --1.68-1.01 - PBDT0.420.42 0 0.500.53 -6 PBT0.420.42 0 0.490.52 -6 NP0.330.33 0 0.390.43 -9

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

