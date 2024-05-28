BAMPSL Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.33 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 74.51% to Rs 0.52 crore

Net profit of BAMPSL Securities remain constant at Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 74.51% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.30% to Rs 0.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 178.86% to Rs 8.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

0.522.048.312.98-5.7720.59-1.68-1.010.420.420.500.530.420.420.490.520.330.330.390.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News