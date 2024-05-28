Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SBEC Sugar standalone net profit rises 167.14% in the March 2024 quarter

SBEC Sugar standalone net profit rises 167.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 8.94% to Rs 233.76 crore

Net profit of SBEC Sugar rose 167.14% to Rs 33.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.94% to Rs 233.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 214.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 4.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 12.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.48% to Rs 643.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 646.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales233.76214.57 9 643.88646.98 0 OPM %19.6411.46 -6.983.10 - PBDT38.7817.49 122 23.816.07 292 PBT33.9012.69 167 4.65-12.91 LP NP33.9012.69 167 4.65-12.91 LP

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

