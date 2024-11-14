KSB consolidated net profit rises 23.15% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.37% to Rs 616.50 croreNet profit of KSB rose 23.15% to Rs 61.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 50.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.37% to Rs 616.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 563.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales616.50563.70 9 OPM %14.2112.47 -PBDT96.8079.50 22 PBT83.1067.20 24 NP61.7050.10 23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News