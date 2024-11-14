KSB consolidated net profit rises 23.15% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.37% to Rs 616.50 crore

Net profit of KSB rose 23.15% to Rs 61.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 50.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.37% to Rs 616.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 563.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

