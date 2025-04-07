Banco Products slumps after CFO Himali H. Patel resigns

Banco Products (India) slipped 5.35% to Rs 317.65 after the company announced that Himali H. Patel had tendered her resignation from the position of whole-time director and chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, effective from 30 April 2025.

The official announcement was made on Saturday, 5 April 2025.

Banco Products (India) is engaged in the business of engine cooling and sealing systems for both automotive and industrial applications.

The company's consolidated net profit tumbled 54.72% YoY to Rs 30.93 crore in Q3 FY25. Net sales jumped 11.9% to Rs 632.71 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 565.44 crore in Q3 FY24.

