Hyundai Motor India introduces new EX variant in the EXTER Hy CNG Duo

Hyundai Motor India introduced a new EX variant in the EXTER Hy CNG Duo lineup. Designed for Gen MZ customers, the Hyundai EXTER Hy-CNG Duo offers customers an affordable and efficient bi-fuel option. The EXTER Hy-CNG Duo EX variant is a perfect combination of Hyundai's renowned design, trust, innovation and performance. The Hyundai EX Hy-CNG Duo is tailored to provide exceptional driving experience to the customers, who don't want to compromise on style and efficiency.

Commenting on the introduction of this new variant, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India, said, At HMIL, we are committed to offering smart mobility solutions that cater to the evolving needs of our customers. The introduction of the EX variant in the Hyundai EXTER Hy-CNG Duo lineup is a testament to our customer-centric approach, ensuring that smart mobility is accessible to a wider audience. With its efficient bi-fuel technology, enhanced safety features and Hyundai's signature reliability, the EXTER Hy-CNG Duo EX variant offers an optimal balance of affordability and efficiency. As we continue to expand our green mobility portfolio, we remain dedicated to providing innovative and value-driven solutions to our customers.

