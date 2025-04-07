Nykaa projects Q4 revenue growth in low to mid-20% range

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) said that it witnessed a continued growth momentum in Q4 FY2025 with consolidated net revenue growth expected to be in low to mid twenties YoY.

The companys financial year FY2025 revenue growth is estimated to be in mid‐ twenties, indicating consistent growth across all quarters of FY2025.

The GMV growth for beauty vertical is expected to remain significantly ahead of the industry at low thirties. Some of the drivers for this superior growth includes, investments in customer acquisition over the past several quarters leading to consistent order volume growth, strong retail performance supported by same store sales growth (SSSG) as well as accelerated expansion of the retail network with 19 stores rolled out in Q4 FY2025.

The firms beauty vertical has thus maintained its robust momentum from previous quarters with net revenue growth in mid‐twenties.

The GMV growth for fashion vertical is expected to be in high teens, with sequential improvement in core platform business. The Net Revenue growth is expected to be lower due to muted performance of Nykaa Fashion owned brands and lower content related activity in Q4 FY2025, which typically peaks in the third quarter.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) journey began in 2012 as a digital‐first, consumer‐tech beauty company. It has expanded its offerings to include fashion and B2B, launching platforms such as Nykaa Fashion, Nykaa Man, and Nykaa Superstore. It has also expanded into the Middle East through its omnichannel beauty offering Nysaa.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 61.3% to Rs 26.12 crore on 26.7% increase in net sales to Rs 2,267.21 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Also Read

The counter fell 2.46% to Rs 172.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News