Bandhan Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Bandhan Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 142.59, down 2.42% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 26189.8. The Sensex is at 85715.21, up 0.53%.Bandhan Bank Ltd has eased around 6.76% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28720.6, up 0.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 62.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 67.65 lakh shares in last one month.