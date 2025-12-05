York Exports consolidated net profit rises 731.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 45.62% to Rs 7.88 crore

Net profit of York Exports rose 731.58% to Rs 4.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 45.62% to Rs 7.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.7.8814.4910.1510.144.970.834.740.624.740.57

