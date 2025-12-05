Tata Power Renewable Energy reports standalone net profit of Rs 311.58 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.28% to Rs 2505.79 crore

Net profit of Tata Power Renewable Energy reported to Rs 311.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 129.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.28% to Rs 2505.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2617.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2505.792617.8131.8228.28643.10618.04419.92406.95311.58-129.69

