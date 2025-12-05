SBI Factors standalone net profit rises 29.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 52.84% to Rs 78.56 crore

Net profit of SBI Factors rose 29.22% to Rs 15.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 52.84% to Rs 78.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 51.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.78.5651.4072.6674.2422.2913.5721.3512.6715.7012.15

