India-Russia focus on strengthening partnership and exploring fresh opportunities together: PHDCCI

Indias long-standing partnership in energy and defense and a vibrant cultural ties continue to open new doors for innovation, and industry with an eye on a US$ 100 billion bilateral trade target by 2030. This is a partnership that is evolving with confidence and purpose said Mr. Rajeev Juneja, President, PHDCCI. India and Russia continue to share a historical and time-tested relationship with growing economic ties through strong energy cooperation, and efforts to increase bilateral trade in local currencies, he added. Defense remains a major strength of the partnership, with joint manufacturing, and advanced technology cooperation. Cultural connections that run deep which will augur well for tourism as we share a warm people-to-people bond. Even as the global landscape shifts, both nations are focused on strengthening this partnership and exploring fresh opportunities together.

