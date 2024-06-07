Bandhan Bank Ltd up for third straight session

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 196.9, up 2.79% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 24.33% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.42% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Bandhan Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 196.9, up 2.79% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.78% on the day, quoting at 23226.9. The Sensex is at 76503.7, up 1.9%. Bandhan Bank Ltd has risen around 9.21% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 49291.9, up 1.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 84.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 136.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 197.9, up 2.75% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 13.84 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

