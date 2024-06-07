TCS launches industry leading platform - AI WisdomNext™

Tata Consultancy Services has launched TCS AI WisdomNext™, a platform that aggregates multiple Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) services into a single interface and enables organizations to rapidly adopt next-gen technologies at scale, lower costs and within regulatory frameworks. The industry leading platform is designed to remove barriers for customers to develop and launch business solutions, allowing for real-time experimentation across vendor, internal, and open-source LLM models.

AI and GenAI have far-reaching applications across the value chain for businesses. However, solution designers around the world find it difficult to select, experiment and decide on the right foundational models to use. Foundational models are constantly evolving, and each model offers different capabilities in terms of mode of usage, cost, and effectiveness. TCS' AI for Business Study, a comprehensive survey on the impact of AI on businesses, found that while business executives are generally positive about the impact of AI, they are less certain about the path to transformation. TCS AI WisdomNext helps businesses choose the right models and simplify the design of new business solutions using GenAI tools. It also enables businesses to reuse preexisting components to accelerate the design

