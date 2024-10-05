Bandhan Bank records over 21% YoY jump in loan book during Q2 FY25; deposits at Rs 1.42 lakh crore

Bandhan Bank has reported 21.4% increase in loans & advances to Rs 1,30,652 crore for the three month period ended on 30 September 2024 from Rs 1,07,633 crore recorded during the same period last year. Sequentially, the loan book of the bank has risen by 4% from Rs 1,33,207 crore as on 30 June 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Total deposits of the bank as on 30 September 2024 stood at Rs 1,42,511 crore, up 27.2% YoY and 7% QoQ. CASA ratio was at 33.2% as on 30 September 2024 as against 38.5% as on 30 September 2023 and 33.4% as on 30 June 2024.

Retail to total deposits ratio stood at 67.8% as on 30 September 2024 as against 74% as on 30 September 2023 and 69.1% as on 30 June 2024.

LCR as on 30 September 2024 stands at approximately 162.1%

The pan bank collection efficiency (excluding NPA) for the quarter ended 30 September 2024 was 98.2% as against 98.7% for the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

Bandhan Bank operates as a commercial bank. The Banks distribution network spans nearly 6,300 outlets. The Bank added 8 lakh customers, during the quarter and current customers stand at 3.44 crore customers. The Bank currently has more than 77,500 employees.

The banks net profit surged 47.48% to Rs 1,063.46 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 721.05 crore recorded in Q1 FY24. Total income grew by 23.53% to Rs 6,063.35 crore in the first quarter of FY25 from Rs 4,908.02 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

