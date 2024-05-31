Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bang Overseas reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.38 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Bang Overseas reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.38 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:18 AM IST
Sales rise 12.30% to Rs 36.80 crore

Net loss of Bang Overseas reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.30% to Rs 36.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 32.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 8.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.78% to Rs 133.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 117.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales36.8032.77 12 133.72117.53 14 OPM %-0.332.01 --6.343.37 - PBDT-0.140.85 PL -7.034.88 PL PBT-0.520.50 PL -8.463.52 PL NP-0.380.01 PL -8.381.15 PL

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

