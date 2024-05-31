Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cambridge Technology Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.53 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Cambridge Technology Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.53 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:18 AM IST
Sales decline 7.40% to Rs 57.07 crore

Net profit of Cambridge Technology Enterprises reported to Rs 5.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.40% to Rs 57.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 61.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.53% to Rs 5.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.32% to Rs 206.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 181.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales57.0761.63 -7 206.23181.99 13 OPM %16.357.17 -10.2610.32 - PBDT8.463.33 154 17.8318.90 -6 PBT5.830.28 1982 8.0410.17 -21 NP5.53-0.40 LP 5.588.15 -32

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

