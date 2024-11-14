Bangalore Fort Farms reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 6:53 PM IST
Sales rise 130.91% to Rs 12.40 crore

Net loss of Bangalore Fort Farms reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 130.91% to Rs 12.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales12.405.37 131 OPM %-0.3211.17 -PBDT0.010.49 -98 PBT-0.080.41 PL NP-0.080.30 PL

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 6:26 PM IST

