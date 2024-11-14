Equilateral Enterprises standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 106.78% to Rs 1.22 crore

Net profit of Equilateral Enterprises declined 75.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 106.78% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

