Bank credit growth resilient at 11.5% on year, reflects strengthening economic activity

Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Ministry of Finance stated in a latest update that bank credit growth in India continues to remain resilient, reflecting sustained lending momentum across key segments of the economy. As per the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India, total bank credit stood at Rs 195.3 lakh crore as of 28 November 2025, registering a year-on-year growth of 11.5%. Credit growth has consistently remained above 10% in recent months, indicating stable demand conditions and continued flow of credit to productive sectors of the economy. The expansion in bank credit has been driven primarily by robust demand from the retail and MSME segments, supported by improving consumption trends, rural economic activity and the positive impact of recent GST rate rationalisation on demand conditions. Healthy signs of revival in industrial credit and corporate borrowing have also contributed to the overall credit offtake, reflecting strengthening economic activity and business confidence in Indian growth trajectory.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

