Bank deposits up 11.3% on year, term deposits soar 13.5%

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated in a latest update that dank deposits with Scheduled Commercial Banks or SCB's registered a growth (y-o-y) of 11.3 per cent as at end-June 2025 as compared with that of 11.7 per cent (net of merger) a year ago. Term deposits recorded a growth (y-o-y) of 13.5 per cent, significantly outpacing the saving deposits growth of 5.4 per cent in June 2025; consequently, the share of term deposits in total deposits soared up to 62.2 per cent from 61.0 per cent in June 2024.

Nearly 70 per cent of term deposits accounted for original maturity bucket of one to three years in June 2025, whereas around 20 per cent of term deposits were short-term deposits with maturity of less than one year. Reflection of recent monetary easing became evident in interest rate structure of term deposits as the proportion of such deposits bearing higher interest rates of '7 per cent and above' declined to 65.0 per cent in June 2025 as compared to that of 66.9 per cent a year ago.

The share of term deposits of size 'Rs. one crore and above' inched up to 45.7 per cent in June 2025 as compared to 44.8 per cent a year ago. The share of 'Household' deposits witnessed modest decline in recent period to 59.9 per cent in June 2025 as compared to that of 60.8 per cent in June 2024; the corresponding share of 'Financial Corporations' moved up to 7.0 per cent in June 2025 as compared to that of 6.0 per cent a year ago. Senior citizens owned 20.4 per cent of the total deposits as at end-June 2025. Deposits growth (y-o-y) of public sector banks and private sector banks stood at 10.2 per cent and 12.4 per cent, respectively, in June 2025; whereas their corresponding shares in deposits were hovering at 57.3 per cent and 36.0 per cent, respectively. Top five states / union territories (viz. Maharashtra, NCT of Delhi, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu) collectively accounted for 54.3 per cent of total deposits and 47.8 per cent of 'Household' deposits as at end-June 2025.