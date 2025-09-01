Euro speculative net longs continue to rise

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market edged further higher, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 123039 contracts in the data reported through August 26, 2025, and stayed near a one and half year high. This was a weekly rise of 4294 net long contracts.

