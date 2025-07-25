Omnitex Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 34.60% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 74.53% to Rs 0.27 crore

Net profit of Omnitex Industries (India) declined 34.60% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 74.53% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.271.06-55.56-1.892.230.092.230.091.722.63

