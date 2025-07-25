Home First Finance Company India standalone net profit rises 35.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.79% to Rs 452.22 crore

Net profit of Home First Finance Company India rose 35.46% to Rs 118.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 87.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 34.79% to Rs 452.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 335.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.452.22335.5179.5080.13160.88116.98156.49113.52118.8987.77

