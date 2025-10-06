Bank of Baroda Spurts 1.57%

Bank of Baroda has added 14.43% over last one month compared to 4.24% gain in BSE BANKEX index and 0.78% rise in the SENSEX

Bank of Baroda rose 1.57% today to trade at Rs 268.1. The BSE BANKEX index is up 0.52% to quote at 63068.68. The index is up 4.24 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Axis Bank Ltd increased 1.38% and Yes Bank Ltd added 1.28% on the day. The BSE BANKEX index went up 8 % over last one year compared to the 0.43% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 2.1 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.91 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 271.85 on 06 Oct 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 190.7 on 04 Mar 2025.