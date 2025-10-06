Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Angel One business performance update for Sep'26 and Q2

Angel One business performance update for Sep'26 and Q2

Image
Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Client base up 24% YoY to 34.08 million

Angel One updates the following key business parameters for September 2025 and Q2 FY26:

Particulars Sep'25 MoM Growth YoY Growth

Client Base (Million)

34.08

1.5%

24.0%

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex picks pace, rises 200 pts; Nifty tests 24,950; Bajaj Finance gains 3%

LIVE news update: Ashok Gehlot demands probe into Jaipur hospital fire

History won't forget it were US SEALs who killed Osama bin Laden: Trump

Dhanlaxmi Bank share price rises 6% after posting Q2 update; details

HDFC Bank gets 'Buy' again from Nomura, target price tweaked; here's why

Avg. Client Funding Book (Rs crore)

5553

4.9%

35.8%

Average Daily Turnover (Rs crore)

Overall

48,18,300

5.1%

0.5%

F&O

46,71,200

4.9%

-1.0%

Cash

7,600

9.8%

-16.2%

Commodity

1,39,500

10.6%

109.3%

Particulars

Q2 FY26

QoQ Growth

YoY Growth

Client Base (Million)

34.08

4.90%

24.00%

Avg. Client Funding Book (Rs crore)

5305

26.10%

36.40%

Average Daily Turnover (Rs crore)

Overall

45,08,700

25.60%

-0.70%

F&O

43,82,600

25.30%

-1.90%

Cash

7,400

-9.30%

-26.50%

Commodity

1,18,700

42.70%

91.90%

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IEX records 16.1% growth in electricity traded volume of 35,217 MW in Q2 FY26

Tanfac Industries commissions 2nd phase of 5,000 TPA solar grade DHF plant

Indices trade near flat line; Breadth strong

INR stays range bound near record low levels

Yen sinks near 150 as markets bet on looser fiscal stance

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story