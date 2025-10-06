IEX records 16.1% growth in electricity traded volume of 35,217 MW in Q2 FY26

Indian Energy Exchange for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2026, achieved electricity traded volume of 35,217 MU (excluding TRAS), marking a16.1%year on year increase. Additionally, TRAS volume in Q2FY'26 was 603 MU, as compared to 16.9 MU in Q2 FY'25. During the quarter, IEX traded 44.22 lakh renewable energy certificates recording 30% year on year decline.

During the second quarter of this financial year, increased hydro, wind, and sustained supply from coal-based generation resulted in higher supply liquidity on the exchange platform, which led to a substantial drop in DAM and RTM prices. The Market Clearing Price in the Day-Ahead Market at Rs 3.93/unit during Q2 FY'26 declined 12.5% compared to Q2 FY'25. Similarly, the Market Clearing Price intheReal-TimeMarketatRs3.51/unitduringQ2FY'26declined16.1%compared to Q2 FY'26. Notably, during the quarter, on 25th August 2025, heavy rains boosted supply liquidity driving the average RTM price to near zero price (Rs 0.01/kwh) discovered in a single time block (07:45 AM to8:00 AM).

In September'25, IEX achieved monthly electricity traded volume of 11,065 MU (excluding TRAS) in September'25, marking 7.1% increase on year-on-year basis. Additionally, TRAS volume in September'25 was 289 MU, as compared to 6.7MU in September'24. A total of 6.27 lakh Renewable Energy Certificates were traded during the month, marking 39%year on year decline. According to government data published in September 2025, the country's energy consumption reached 145.91 BUs, representing 3.2% increase year-on-year. The Market Clearing Price in the Day Ahead Market at Rs 3.58/unit during September 2025, declined 14.5% year-on-year. Similarly, the Market clearing price in the Real Time Market at Rs 3.31/unit during September 2025, declined 16.8% year-on-year.

These prices presented an opportunity for Discoms and Commercial & Industrial consumers to meet their demand at a competitive price and to replace their costlier power by procuring through exchanges. ELECTRICITY MARKET: DAY-AHEAD,TERM-AHEAD & REAL - TIME MARKET The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) including HPDAM, registered total volumes of 14,534 MU during Q2 FY '26, increase of 1.4% over Q2FY'25. The DAM segment accounted for 36.1% of the total traded volumes in Q2FY'26. The DAM segment including HPDAM achieved 4,228 MU volume in September'25 as compared to 4,610 MU volume in September'24, decline of 8.3% YoY. The DAM segment accounted for 35.3% of the total traded volumes in September'25.

The Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) registered total volumes of 14,925 MU during Q2 FY '26, an increase of 39.1% over Q2FY '25. The RTM segment accounted for 37.1% of the total traded volumes in Q2FY'26. RTM volume increased to 4,786MU in September25, from 3,913MU in September'24, registering an increase of 22.3% YoY. The RTM segment accounted for 39.9% of the total traded volumes in September'25. Day Ahead Contingency and Term-Ahead Market (TAM),comprising of HPTAM, contingency, daily & weekly and monthly contracts up to 3 months, traded 2,719 MU in Q2FY'26, an increase of 1% over Q2 FY'25. The total volume on the segment during September'25 was 967 MU as comparedto1,086 MU volume in September'24, decline of 11%YoY.

TRAS volume in Q2 FY'26 was 603 MU, as compared to 16.9 MU in Q2 FY'25. TRAS volume in September'25 was 289MU, as compared to 6.7MU in September'24. GREEN MARKET: GREENDAY-AHEAD & GREEN TERM-AHEAD MARKET IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, during Q2FY'26, achieved volume of 3,040 MU, an increase of 17.7% overQ2FY'25. The segment achieved 1,084 MU volume during September'25 as compared to 723 MU in September'24, registering an increase of 50% YoY. The weighted average price in Green Day-Ahead Market (G DAM) for September'25 was Rs 3.15/unit. RENEWABLE ENERGY CERTIFICATE MARKET (REC MARKET)