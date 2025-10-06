Indices trade near flat line; Breadth strong

The key equity benchmarks traded with minor gains in early trade as investors are awaiting for S&P Global and HSBC India Services PMI and composite PMI for September. Investors will monitor the quarterly business updates, upcoming IPOs and quarterly earnings season. The Nifty traded above 24,900 level.

Pharma, consumer durables and FMCG shares declined while PSU Bank, private bank and IT shares advanced.

At 09:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 48.76 points or 0.06% to 81,252.41. The Nifty 50 index added 15.75 points or 0.05% to 24,907.85.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.07% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.03%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1,689 shares rose and 1,492 shares fell. A total of 219 shares were unchanged. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,583.37 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 489.76 crore in the Indian equity market on 03 October 2025, provisional data showed. Numbers to Trac: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.23% to 6.499 from the previous close of 6.514. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.7900 compared with its close of 88.7625 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement rose 1.20% to Rs 119,522. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.32% to 98.03. The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.73% to 4.150. In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2025 settlement advanced 93 cents or 1.44% to $65.46 a barrel. Stocks in Spotlight: Krystal Integrated Services (KISL) rallied 4.70% after the company has bagged twin contracts worth Rs 157 crore from the Directorate of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi for providing integrated facility management services across government schools in the capital.

Avenue Supermarts (Dmart) declined 1.74%. The company reported 15.43% jump in standalone revenue from operations to Rs 16,218.79 crore in the quarter ended 30th September 2025 compared with Rs 14,050.32 crore as on 30th September 2024. Ceigall India surged 4.07% after the company has received a letter of award (LoA) from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for setting up grid-connected solar power projects in two districts across Maharashtra. Global Markets: Japanese markets surged on Monday even as their Asian counterparts traded mixed on Monday. Markets in China and South Korea were closed for holidays. The Nikkei 225 index, which the barometer index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), jumped over 4% to hit a record high Monday after the countrys ruling Liberal Democratic Party elected staunch conservative Sanae Takaichi as its new leader Saturday, positioning her to become the countrys first female prime minister.

Given the governments economic policy of a high-pressure economy, Takaichi is likely to ask the Bank of Japan to maintain its accommodative monetary policy, media report said. They further said that she would be open to a 25-basis-point rate hike by the BOJ by January 2026. Last Friday in the U.S., the three major averages closed higher. The S&P 500 retreated from a record on Friday but held on to solid weekly gains despite a U.S. government shutdown dragging on for a third day, ticking up just 0.01% at 6,715.79. The Nasdaq Composite declined 0.28% to settle at 22,780.51. The Dow Jones Industrial Average outperformed, trading higher by 238.56 points, or 0.51%, to finish at 46,758.28. The Russell 2000 also popped 0.72% to close at 2,476.18.