Tanfac Industries commissions 2nd phase of 5,000 TPA solar grade DHF plant

Tanfac Industries has successfully commissioned its second phase of 5000 TPA (AHF Basis) Solar Grade Dilute Hydro Fluoric Acid Plant on 6 October 2025 post approval of the quality of the trial production batches after the product conformed to the stringent quality requirements of its customers. Tanfac had already commissioned the first phase of the project in June 2025 (5,000 TPA AHF Basis), expanding the total Solar Grade DHF capacity to 10,000 TPA (AHF Basis)

