Bank of Baroda up for five straight sessions

Bank of Baroda is quoting at Rs 216.87, up 1.45% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE.

Bank of Baroda rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 216.87, up 1.45% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 23093.7. The Sensex is at 76048.94, up 0.8%. Bank of Baroda has added around 3.14% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bank of Baroda is a constituent, has added around 1.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 49702.6, up 0.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 60.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 94.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 216.71, up 1.24% on the day. Bank of Baroda is down 15.19% in last one year as compared to a 4.91% gain in NIFTY and a 6.85% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 5.69 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

