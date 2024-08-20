Bank of Baroda up for third straight session

Bank of Baroda is quoting at Rs 253.8, up 2.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 32.95% in last one year as compared to a 27.43% jump in NIFTY and a 15.79% jump in the Nifty Bank index. Bank of Baroda is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 253.8, up 2.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.57% on the day, quoting at 24712.8. The Sensex is at 80888.47, up 0.58%. Bank of Baroda has gained around 0.32% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bank of Baroda is a constituent, has gained around 2.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 50368.35, up 1.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 137.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 177.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 253.9, up 2.44% on the day. Bank of Baroda is up 32.95% in last one year as compared to a 27.43% jump in NIFTY and a 15.79% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 7.04 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

