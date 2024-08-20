Persistent Systems Ltd gains for fifth session

Persistent Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 4940.5, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 97.2% in last one year as compared to a 27.38% spurt in NIFTY and a 34.03% spurt in the Nifty IT. Persistent Systems Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4940.5, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 24703.35. The Sensex is at 80851.87, up 0.53%. Persistent Systems Ltd has risen around 3.81% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Persistent Systems Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 41236.85, up 0.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4952.15, up 1.26% on the day. Persistent Systems Ltd is up 97.2% in last one year as compared to a 27.38% spurt in NIFTY and a 34.03% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 76.03 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

