Bank of India consolidated net profit declines 3.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 8.34% to Rs 18466.61 crore

Net profit of Bank of India declined 3.11% to Rs 1829.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1888.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 8.34% to Rs 18466.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17045.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.18466.6117045.6370.7669.092957.802422.042957.802422.041829.561888.28

