Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bank of India consolidated net profit declines 3.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Bank of India consolidated net profit declines 3.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 6:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Total Operating Income rise 8.34% to Rs 18466.61 crore

Net profit of Bank of India declined 3.11% to Rs 1829.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1888.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 8.34% to Rs 18466.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17045.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income18466.6117045.63 8 OPM %70.7669.09 -PBDT2957.802422.04 22 PBT2957.802422.04 22 NP1829.561888.28 -3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Siyaram Silk Mills consolidated net profit declines 59.65% in the June 2025 quarter

Jasch Gauging Technologies standalone net profit declines 1.20% in the June 2025 quarter

BFL Asset Finvest standalone net profit rises 16.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Novartis India standalone net profit rises 7.30% in the June 2025 quarter

IFL Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 17100.00% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story