BFL Asset Finvest standalone net profit rises 16.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of BFL Asset Finvest rose 16.43% to Rs 6.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.29% to Rs 9.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

