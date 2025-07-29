IFL Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 17100.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 118.37% to Rs 33.41 crore

Net profit of IFL Enterprises rose 17100.00% to Rs 5.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 118.37% to Rs 33.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.33.4115.3014.28-0.467.000.246.910.175.160.03

