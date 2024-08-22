Bank of India gains for fifth session

Bank of India is quoting at Rs 120.12, up 0.57% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 34.14% in last one year as compared to a 27.67% gain in NIFTY and a 52.68% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank. Bank of India is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 120.12, up 0.57% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 24824.75. The Sensex is at 81098.08, up 0.24%. Bank of India has added around 0.7% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has added around 2.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7012.45, up 0.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 84.34 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.4 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

