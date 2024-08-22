Indian Overseas Bank spurts 1.46%, rises for fifth straight session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 1:18 PM IST
Indian Overseas Bank is quoting at Rs 63.12, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 99.43% in last one year as compared to a 27.67% spurt in NIFTY and a 52.68% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Indian Overseas Bank gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 63.12, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 24824.75. The Sensex is at 81098.08, up 0.24%. Indian Overseas Bank has slipped around 0.86% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Overseas Bank is a constituent, has slipped around 2.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7012.45, up 0.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 70.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 153.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 42.35 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

