Bank of India Q3 PAT climbs 35% YoY to Rs 2512 cr

Bank of India's standalone net jumped 34.62% to Rs 2,516.69 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 1,869.51 crore in Q3 FY24.

Total income jumped 21.61% YoY to Rs 19956.90 crore during the quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 35.8% YoY to Rs 3398.87 crore in Q3 FY25.

During the quarter, operating profit increased 23.26% to Rs 3,702.57 crore against Rs 3,003.94 crore recorded in corresponding quarter last year.

Net interest income stood at Rs 6070 crore in Q3 FY25, registering the growth of 11% compared with Rs 5,463 crore posted in the same quarter last year. Net interst margin (NIM) (global) stood at 2.80% in Q3FY25 against 2.85% in Q3FY24 and 2.82% in Q2FY25.

Global Business increased by 13.62% YoY from Rs 12,72,887 crore in December 2023 to Rs 14,46,295 crore in December 2024. Domestic deposits jumped 13.27% YoY to Rs 678,625 crore as of 31st December 2024.

Domestic CASA rose 6.07% YoY from Rs 2,61,335 crore in December 2023 to Rs 2,77,190 crore in December 2024 and CASA ratio stood at 41.05% in Q3 FY25.

Global advances jumped 15.30% YoY to Rs 651,507 crore in December 2024. Domestic advances stood at Rs 546,269 crore in December2023, up 15% YoY.

Gross NPA of the bank as on 31st December 2024 stood at Rs 24,048.48 crore as against Rs 30,237.15 crore as on 31st December 2023 and Rs 27,455.33 crore as on 30 September 2024.

Gross NPA ratio improved by 166 bps to 3.69% as on 31st December 2024 compared to 5.35% as on 31st December 2023. Net NPA improved by 156 bps to 0.85% as on 31st December 2024 against 1.41% as on 31st December 2023.

Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) stood at 92.48% in December 2024 against 89.95% in December 2023.

As on 31st December 2024, the bank's total capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) was at 16.00% against 16.06% as on 31st December 2023. CET-1 ratio stood at 12.96% as on 31st December 2024.

Bank of India is a public sector bank. The Government of India held 73.38% stake in the bank as on 31st December 2024.

The counter declined 1.50% to settle at Rs 98.30 on Friday, 24 January 2025

